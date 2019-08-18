Protests in support of Hong Kong hit the streets of Vancouver on Aug. 17-18, 2019. (Vancouver Hong Kong Forum Society)

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Protests both in support and against the Hong Kong demonstrations took to Vancouver’s streets this weekend.

The protest started Saturday at the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station before moving to Granville and Robson Street, and continued again Sunday at the Chinese Consulate.

According to the Vancouver Hong Kong Forum Society, more than 500 people turned out in support of Hong Kong.

The demonstrations began last spring after the Hong Kong government introduced a bill that would allow Hong Kong citizens to be sent to China if they are arrested. The protests escalated in June and have continued.

Vancouver’s protests mirror those in Hong Kong where protesters are demanding the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to Beijing in 1997 under the framework of “one country, two systems,” which promised residents certain democratic rights not afforded to people in mainland China. But some Hong Kongers have accused the Communist Party-ruled central government of eroding their freedoms in recent years.

– with files from The Canadian Press

