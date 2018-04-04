Dubai Mighty Camels hockey jersey stolen

TV, video game console, chest waders and more taken in break-in on Bradley Street

A rare hockey souvenir, along with other items, was taken during an unsolved home break-in in Nanaimo last month.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the break-in happened at a home on the 500 block of Bradley Street on March 18.

An assortment of items taken included a 36-inch TV, PlayStation with virtual reality goggles and a pair of chest waders, but the most distinctive missing item on the list was a Dubai Mighty Camels hockey jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.