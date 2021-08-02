DSAC involvement earns Cowichan Valley Student of the Month honours for Kelsey student

Veronica Meyer, centre, receives the Duncan Rotary Club Student of the Month award for June from program coordinator Kim Barnard and past president Mike Taylor. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Although she just graduated from Frances Kelsey Secondary School, it was Veronica Meyer’s contributions to the District Student Advisory Committee that earned her the Duncan Rotary Club’s Student of the Month honour for June.

Meyer was selected for the award by Cowichan Valley School District staff and administrators, who spoke highly of her involvement with the DSAC, a group of student leaders from across the school district who meet monthly — over Zoom the last couple of years — to discuss a variety of issues.

“It’s a great opportunity for students who want to get involved in the community,” Meyer said of the DSAC. “We get to talk about what we want to see in the community.

Meyer’s extracurricular involvement started with student parliament. When some friends of hers who had been part of the DSAC graduated and needed to recommend someone to fill their shoes, they suggested Meyer.

The highlight of Meyer’s time with the DSAC has been working with the other students, who range from Grade 8 to Grade 12.

“How involved some of the students get at such a young age, that inspires me,” she said. “They’re such amazing kids. I think that’s the coolest part, being inspired by other student leaders in the community.”

Meyer and other DSAC members have also attended school district budget meetings, advocated for more recycling and compost bins — which came to fruition — and worked with new technology.

Meyer’s community involvement goes well beyond DSAC. She was selected by her school to address the incoming Grade 7s during orientation, and she volunteers with Nourish Cowichan. She also has extensive stage experience, including performing as one of the leads, Sophie, in the Cowichan Musical Society’s 2020 production of Mamma Mia!

This fall, Meyer will head to the University of British Columbia to begin an intensive dual degree program in which she can earn a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Masters of Management in just four and a half years.

Her long term goal is to go out and teach in developing communities and see first-hand what needs improvement. Then she would like to return to the Cowichan Valley and open a café that gives back to her hometown and beyond.

“I want to stay in our community but also reach out to others,” Meyer said.

Cowichan Valley Citizen