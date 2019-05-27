Dry weather closing gates in North Cowichan forest reserve

Trails still open for non-motorized uses

Trails in the municipal forest reserve will be closed to motorized vehicles as of May 29 due to dry weather. (File photo)

The recent and forecasted warm and dry weather has increased the forest fire hazard.

In order to limit motorized access into the municipal forest reserve, the Mount Prevost, Mount Sicker, and Grace Road forestry gates will be locked as of 7:30 a.m. on May 29, until further notice, the Municipality of North Cowichan announced Monday.

Forestry gates on Maple Mountain, Mount Tzouhalem, and Mount Richards are closed year-round.

The forest reserve remains open for non-motorized activities, such as hiking and mountain biking.

Overnight camping, campfires, and fireworks are not permitted in the Municipal Forest Reserve at any time.