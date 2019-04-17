Fires over two cubic meters require a permit from the District of Houston before proceeding. (Houston Today file photo)

Dry conditions warrant fire safety

It may only be April, but with arid conditions already in the forecast, it is important to start thinking about fire safety early. Though all the fire safety tips from the B.C. government are posted online, there are some points that are particularly worth mentioning if you are thinking about burning debris from cleaning the lawn or simply lighting a campfire. When considering lighting a fire always ask yourself these three questions: is it necessary, is it safe, and is it legal?

  • Apr. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It may only be April, but with arid conditions already in the forecast, it is important to start thinking about fire safety early. Though all the fire safety tips from the B.C. government are posted online, there are some points that are particularly worth mentioning if you are thinking about burning debris from cleaning the lawn or simply lighting a campfire. When considering lighting a fire always ask yourself these three questions: is it necessary, is it safe, and is it legal?

Fire Chief and Emergency Coordinator, Jim Daigneault said, “We have not had any grass fires yet this year but it is still early, in past years we usually get at least two calls for people burning [grass] and it gets away from them”

Fire safety begins with avoiding all unnecessary burning and keeping any burning to a minimum. To avoid lighting unnecessary fires consider composting leaves or any other biomass that would otherwise be burned. If composting is not a suitable solution, considering contacting a local recycling or tree trimming company to remove the debris.

If you must burn, doing so in a controlled and safe manner is extremely important. It is necessary to make sure that your material is dry and burns quickly, as a quick burning fire is easier to control and produces less air pollution. It is advisable that any material should be dried for up to six months before being burned to ensure that it burns completely and in a short timeframe.

Finally, always consider any legal restrictions that might affect your planned burn. Always staying aware of the current fire danger rating is extremely important once the snow is off the ground, as the risk of wildfires is likely to be high this year. In addition to following any local bylaws, keep in mind any fires over two cubic meters require a permit from the District of Houston before proceeding.

All of these things are essential, but so is being familiar with fire safety. Burning in high winds, in close proximity to structures, or even using ignition sources such as gasoline are all dangerous and worth avoiding.

For any additional information on fire safety and bylaws please visit www.gov.bc.ca for more details.

Previous story
Keeping children safe from gangs workshops, training coming to Williams Lake
Next story
Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston council refines travel policy

    Turning lane details emerge

  • District forges ahead with ammonia plant replacement

    Now looking for project bids

  • $1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

    Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000 for eating while driving have been greatly exaggerated.

  • Snowpack level decreases for Burns Lake area

    Snowpack assessments for early April reveal lower levels for northwestern British Columbia and the Burns Lake region.

  • Prince George Cougars honour Houston hockey product

    Josh Maser wins two awards

  • Anne Of Green Gables takes best costume

    Barriere Elementary School held their Battle of the Books on Apr. 3 with a fine contingent of entries and costumes present. Best costumes in the grades 3 to 4 group went to Riley Buchanan, Scarlett Wright, and Lex Sterling, all dressed as Anne of Green Gables characters. Scarlett Wright made a fine Anne of Green Gables.

  • Dry conditions warrant fire safety

    It may only be April, but with arid conditions already in the forecast, it is important to start thinking about fire safety early. Though all the fire safety tips from the B.C. government are posted online, there are some points that are particularly worth mentioning if you are thinking about burning debris from cleaning the lawn or simply lighting a campfire. When considering lighting a fire always ask yourself these three questions: is it necessary, is it safe, and is it legal?