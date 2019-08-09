Drunk driver parks car on Willows Beach

The male driver of a Volkswagen drove the car off the Esplanade and onto the sidewalk and the logs of Willows Beach. Oak Bay Police attended and found a cooler with empty beer cans in the car. (Oak Bay Police Photo)

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday evening an impaired man drove his 1990s black Volkswagen off the Esplanade, onto the sidewalk and into the logs of Willows Beach.

When Oak Bay Police attended they found a cooler full of empties on the passenger seat.

Police also confirmed that the man, in his 60s, was impaired due to alcohol. The driver’s car was impounded and his licence is suspended for three months.

“This impaired driving incident is a blatant disregard for the safety of others. In that sense, it’s no different than any other impaired driving,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The driver has no criminal record.

Yesterday, a man visited the beach in #OakBay. He had some parking issues. Any guesses why? pic.twitter.com/NsYmatztcK — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 9, 2019

If you guessed Impaired Driving, give yourself a pat on the back. ðŸ‘Today is Friday, please plan your rides now if you're partaking tonight. This driver could've hurt or even killed someone. He was lucky…his car was impounded & his licence is suspended for 3 mths. https://t.co/1TUxVUgXKL pic.twitter.com/gHy4shr2OW — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 9, 2019

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter