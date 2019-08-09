The male driver of a Volkswagen drove the car off the Esplanade and onto the sidewalk and the logs of Willows Beach. Oak Bay Police attended and found a cooler with empty beer cans in the car. (Oak Bay Police Photo)

Drunk driver parks car on Willows Beach

Cooler of empty beers found in car

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday evening an impaired man drove his 1990s black Volkswagen off the Esplanade, onto the sidewalk and into the logs of Willows Beach.

When Oak Bay Police attended they found a cooler full of empties on the passenger seat.

Police also confirmed that the man, in his 60s, was impaired due to alcohol. The driver’s car was impounded and his licence is suspended for three months.

“This impaired driving incident is a blatant disregard for the safety of others. In that sense, it’s no different than any other impaired driving,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The driver has no criminal record.

