Drunk driver allegedly smashes through Dairy Queen patio

Charges are being investigated into a driver who crashed into the patio area of Dairy Queen on Sunday night and then fled from RCMP.

Const. James Grandy said an officer in Penticton was driving to an unrelated incident around 9 p.m. when he saw a Ford truck run through a red light and into the patio area of Dairy Queen on Main Street.

“A strong odour of liquor was detected, and the driver was believed to be intoxicated. Charges of flight from police, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and dangerous driving, are all being pursued against the driver,” said Grandy.

