Drugstore worker in Nanaimo tests positive for COVID-19

Staff member at Shoppers Drug Mart in Harewood last worked March 11, says parent company

The company that owns Shoppers Drug Mart is reporting a COVID-19 case at its Harewood location.

According to Loblaw Companies Ltd.’s website, an employee at the Fifth Street store in Nanaimo “tested positive on a presumptive test,” last working on March 11.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Health, there are currently 258 active cases in the Island Health region, with 32 new cases reported March 12.

In related news, Island Health reported cases at Brechin Elementary School in Nanaimo, with exposure dates March 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12.

For current case counts in the province, go here.

RELATED: Beban Park clinic set for mass immunizations

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin