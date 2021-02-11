Drugs, stolen property, handgun found in vehicle in Qualicum Beach parkade

RCMP made two arrests in a Qualicum Beach parkade, and allege they found, in the process, drugs, stolen property and a handgun.

On Feb. 5 at 1 p.m., an alert observer called police after witnessing a “suspicious” man and woman in the underground parkade on Memorial Avenue in Qualicum Beach.

Oceanside RCMP members attended and found two people they say are well-known to them, Parksville residents Stephen Michael McKnight, 30, and 22-year-old Dakota Darian Rayner. Both had outstanding arrest warrants and were taken into custody without incident.

The vehicle the suspects arrived in was seized and a warrant to search it was obtained. Inside the vehicle police report finding a “significant” quantity of drugs, stolen property and a handgun.

In addition to several charges resulting from this incident, the pair was found to be breaching conditions previously imposed upon them by the courts. They were held for court on Feb. 9, where they made their first appearance. Rayner was released on further conditions and McKnight will be held in custody until March 2, when they will both appear in court again.

“The keen observations of our complainant ensured officers were able to co-ordinate a response that allowed for an effective and safe apprehension of these prolific offenders without further endangering the public,” stated RCMP Sgt. Stephen Rose in a public release. “The presence of illicit substances and a restricted firearm raise the risk for all involved.”

Nanaimo News Bulletin