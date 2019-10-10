Drugs sezied, three West Kelowna residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

The investigation of fentayl, cocaine and meth sales began over 6 months ago

The Kelowna RCMP have charged three people in a drug trafficking investigation that began last February.

All from West Kelowna, the two men and one woman were charged with the sale and distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines through Kelowna and the Westside.

In March, the investigation led police to the search of two residences and an industrial property in West Kelowna where over $30,000 in cash and 1.5 kilograms of the drugs were seized.

On Thursday afternoon, Neil Elliot Collins (42), Joseph Michael Trozzolo (51) and Patricia Kathleen Gianakos (39) were all charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as Trozollo being charged with one count of obstructing radio communications.

The three are scheduled to next appear in court Oct. 29.

