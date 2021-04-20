Drugs, guns seized during vehicle stop in Surrey

Guns and other items seized by Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) during a vehicle stop in Newton on Saturday, April 17. (submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say “multiple firearms and pre-packaged drugs” were recently seized by the detachment’s gang enforcement team during a vehicle stop in Whalley.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on April 17, officers were conducting a traffic stop with a vehicle near the area of Woodland Place and 99 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko, when the officer noticed a weapon inside the vehicle and then detained the driver for weapons possession.

Sturko said further investigation of the vehicle led to “the discovery and seizure of several other weapons including a 12-gauge shotgun, 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, starter pistol, firearms ammunition, and two knives.”

Officers also found and seized “multiple baggies” of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, she added.

The driver, Sturko said, was arrested for the purpose of trafficking, but later released. Charges have not yet been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Sturko said the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team “continues to be engaged in an aggressive plan to target criminals who put our community at risk,” with officers in “direct contact” with gang members and affiliates in the city.”

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, SGET has conducted 265 establishment checks for the Inadmissible Patron Program, 150 outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse checks, 119 curfew checks of gang members and associates currently living in Surrey and 52 drug investigations that resulted in the seizure of 17 vehicles.

