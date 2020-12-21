Drugs, firearms and luxury vehicles seized in Chilliwack in alleged drug-trafficking investigation

RCMP executed search warrants at four addresses across Chilliwack on Dec. 16

Luxury vehicles seized from search warrants executed at alleged drug-trafficking operations across Chilliwack. (RCMP)

Drugs believed to be meth, cocaine and fentanyl were seized along with guns, cash, and luxury vehicles at four separate Chilliwack addresses last week.

A wide-ranging RCMP investigation led to the execution of four drug-related search warrants across Chilliwack on Dec. 16 and the dismantling of an alleged drug-trafficking operation.

Police arrested and later released three people.

“A complex RCMP investigation has resulted in the seizure and prevention of an extensive amount of illegal drugs and firearms from reaching the streets,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “We remain committed to safety of the citizens of the community.”

Chilliwack RCMP crime reduction unit drug section officers reinforced by multiple operational support units executed search warrants in the 5500-block of Alpine Crescent, 8300-block of Chelmsford Place, 41000-block of Majuba Hill Road and the 46000-block of Hudson Road.

Officers seized what is believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, cash, as well as paraphernalia associated with the sale of illegal drugs like scales, and luxury vehicles, including cars and motorcycles.

Following an investigation and review of evidence, RCMP investigators will forward files and evidence to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for assessment of charges.

Drug trafficking paraphernalia seized from search warrants executed at alleged drug-trafficking operations across Chilliwack. (RCMP)