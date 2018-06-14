Drugs, cash and weapons seized from Chilliwack home

Chilliwack RCMP offer tips on how to spot a drug house

RCMP are crediting a tip from alert neighbours for the recent seizure of drugs, cash and weapons from a 4th Avenue home in Chilliwack.

Police raided the home, located in the 46000 block, last week.

“Alert citizens reporting unusual activity in their neighbourhood is key to RCMP identifying and targeting crime in our community,” said Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the local detachment.

During the search, police seized a small quantity of suspected drugs, along with cash, airsoft firearms, assorted weapons and tools. One person in the residence was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

RCMP investigators will be submitting a report to Crown Counsel for an assessment of Criminal Code charges.

Police offer these tips on how to spot a crime house in the neighbourhood:

• Regular and unusual traffic patterns.

• Traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of a vehicle.

• Continuous foot traffic day and night to a residence.

RCMP remind everyone who witness anything they believe to be suspicious to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).