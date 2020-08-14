Drugs, cash and other items were seized by RCMP from a residence on Cowichan Street on July 30, 2020. (RCMP/ Chilliwack Progress)

Drugs and cash seized from Chilliwack residence

Two face charges after RCMP execute search warrant at Garrison Crossing home

  • Aug. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Drugs and cash were seized from a home in Garrison Crossing two weeks ago after an RCMP investigation led to the execution of a search warrant.

On July 31, Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit drug section (CRU) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant in the 5000-block of Cowichan Street where two people were arrested and later released.

Mounties seized drugs believed to be cocaine, a hydraulic press, paraphernalia consistent with trafficking illegal drugs, and cash during the search.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for consideration of criminal charges.

• READ MORE: Three face charges after drugs seized at Chilliwack house

“The safety of our community remains a RCMP priority,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release. “Our officers remain dedicated to that priority.”

Here are some tips on how to spot a crime house or drug trafficking in your neighbourhood:

• regular and unusual traffic patterns;

• high pedestrian volume to a residence day and night;

• traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of the vehicle;

• around the clock activity.

RCMP remind everyone who witness anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress

Previous story
Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge
Next story
FOI documents offer closer look at cause of Elephant Hill wildfire

Just Posted

Most Read