Drugs and cash seized from Chilliwack residence

Two face charges after RCMP execute search warrant at Garrison Crossing home

Drugs, cash and other items were seized by RCMP from a residence on Cowichan Street on July 30, 2020. (RCMP/ Chilliwack Progress)

Drugs and cash were seized from a home in Garrison Crossing two weeks ago after an RCMP investigation led to the execution of a search warrant.

On July 31, Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit drug section (CRU) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant in the 5000-block of Cowichan Street where two people were arrested and later released.

Mounties seized drugs believed to be cocaine, a hydraulic press, paraphernalia consistent with trafficking illegal drugs, and cash during the search.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for consideration of criminal charges.

• READ MORE: Three face charges after drugs seized at Chilliwack house

“The safety of our community remains a RCMP priority,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release. “Our officers remain dedicated to that priority.”

Here are some tips on how to spot a crime house or drug trafficking in your neighbourhood:

• regular and unusual traffic patterns;

• high pedestrian volume to a residence day and night;

• traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of the vehicle;

• around the clock activity.

RCMP remind everyone who witness anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress