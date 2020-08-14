Drugs and cash seized from Chilliwack residence

Drugs and cash were seized from a home in Garrison Crossing two weeks ago after an RCMP investigation led to the execution of a search warrant.
On July 31, Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit drug section (CRU) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant in the 5000-block of Cowichan Street where two people were arrested and later released.
Mounties seized drugs believed to be cocaine, a hydraulic press, paraphernalia consistent with trafficking illegal drugs, and cash during the search.
Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for consideration of criminal charges.
“The safety of our community remains a RCMP priority,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release. “Our officers remain dedicated to that priority.”
Here are some tips on how to spot a crime house or drug trafficking in your neighbourhood:
• regular and unusual traffic patterns;
• high pedestrian volume to a residence day and night;
• traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of the vehicle;
• around the clock activity.
RCMP remind everyone who witness anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
