Drug dealing trial for former Valley Huskers coach Howie Zaron set for September

Howie Zaron has said he's innocent of the charges against him

  • Jan. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Langley Rams head coach and GM Howie Zaron is scheduled to go to trial in September on a single charge of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Zaron was recently scheduled to return to Surrey Provincial Court for a four-day trial running from Sept. 7 to 10. An appearance on Jan. 27 is expected to finalize the dates for the trial – the court system has seen disruption to schedules over the past year due to COVID-19.

The coach, who was suspended when the charge came to light in July, has maintained his innocence.

“My friends and family know who I am, and this is not it,” Zaron told the Langley Advance Times last July.

The charges stem from a Langley RCMP Drug Section investiation in April 2020, which led to the search of a vehicle and home in Brookswood.

The searches turned up a small amount of cocaine packaged in 17 “flaps,” some cash, packaging materials, and a small scale.

The RCMP characterized it as a relatively small-scale bust.

Zaron coached the Rams to the Canadian Bowl in 2019, and the club has been a powerhouse in junior football in Western Canada for the past several years.

The teams’ 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

