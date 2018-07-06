Drug charges laid after fentanyl, crystal meth seized in Cowichan Valley

Three people have been charged by RCMP

Police seized several pounds of fentanyl and crystal meth, along with handguns, cash and drug paraphernalia, from three homes in Crofton and Chemainus on Saturday.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, their detachment and the Island District Emergency Response Team searched three homes in the 1500 and 1700 block of Chaplain Street in Crofton and 2800 block of Hillside Street in Chemainus.

Police found more than two pounds of crystal meth, 1.5 pounds of fentanyl, eight guns, including long guns, hand guns and a loaded shot gun, countfeeit currency, cash and other drug-related items.

Police say that the drugs were intended to be trafficked within the Cowichan Valley.

They have charged Taygen Mitchell Butler, 23, James Otis Downey, 22, Christopher Lee Hamilton, 40, and Timothy James Greer, 43, with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Trafficking charges are pending for nine more people and various firearms offences under the Criminal Code are also being recommended.