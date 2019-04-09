Drug and alcohol impairments keep RCMP busy

Creston RCMP received 55 calls for assistance from April 2-8, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday. Several cases involved people impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Creston RCMP received 55 calls for assistance from April 2-8, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday. Several cases involved people impaired by alcohol or drugs.

April 2

• Police were called to a family dispute over an unwanted guest.

• When RCMP recognized a prohibited driver behind the wheel of his vehicle he was found to be impaired by drugs, and now faces numerous charges.

• A request for a restraining order was made after harassing Facebook messages were posted.

• A vehicle stopped for a traffic offence had a drug-impaired driver at the wheel, who has been charged and given a driving suspension.

• A theft from a vehicle was reported in Arrow Creek.

April 3

• A theft from a vehicle was reported in Creston.

• When police responded to a report about a single-vehicle crash in Moyie the westbound driver was stopped and found to be impaired by alcohol. He was given a 90-day driving suspension.

• Two drivers arguing led to a response from the police.

April 4

• An attempt to remove a wheel from a vehicle resulted in a call to police.

• RCMP received a report of a suspicious person attempting to borrow money from seniors.

• A person complained about a neighbor feeding crows.

• Police were called to assist Creston Fire Rescue with a fire in Wynndel.

April 5

• A person accused of making email threats to the Prime Minister was arrested, investigated and then released pending a court appearance.

• No injuries resulted when police were called to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in Yahk.

April 6

• A family dispute required police assistance.

• Police are investigating an incident that was apparently caused when a single youth lit a bag of books in the parking lot. The old “I couldn’t do my homework because someone burned my books” ruse? No injuries or property damage resulted.

• An intoxicated person was held in police cells until sober after a disturbance in lister.

• Patrols were unable to locate an impaired driver reported to be leaving Creston.

•April 7

• Numerous mailboxes were broken into in Boswell.

• Police were called to assist with a domestic disagreement over property and access to children.

• A disturbance between neighbours threatening to beat each other up required police attendance.

April 8

• When police located a person carrying a shovel who was attending Creston residences and attempting to enter, saying he was afraid for his life, it was determined that he was intoxicated on drugs. No bodily harm or property damage was noted.

• Kelowna Police Services got help from the local RCMP in arresting a subject whose parole was revoked,

• Police intervened in a family dispute that had become violent.

• When police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a rural vacation property they determined the suspect was a contractor hired to work at the residence.

• Police are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire at a Creston business.