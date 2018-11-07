Drought conditions in Houston still at the highest level

As of Nov. 1, the water level at Bulkley River’s Quick Station was at 0.13 metres, or about 35 cubic metres per second, which is below the historic minimum for that date. (Houston Today file photo)

Drought conditions in the Houston region continued at level four (extremely dry) last week – the highest classification – while streams continued at near historic lows.

As of Nov. 1, the water level at Bulkley River’s Quick Station was at 0.13 metres, or about 35 cubic metres per second, which is below the historic minimum for that date.

According to Gerald Pinchbeck, District of Houston’s chief administrative officer, Houston has not been significantly impacted by the drought because it draws its water from an aquifer located approximately 75 metres below the surface.

However, the district encourages all water users to be mindful of the water they are using, and to reduce consumption where possible. He also recommended that any properties drawing water from shallow wells or surface sources reduce their water usage.

According to the provincial government, the rain that has hit the southern parts of the province had not yet hit the northwest as of Thursday. But this was expected to change over the coming days.

“Once the expected wet weather system for the area has passed, the rating will once again be evaluated,” explained Jeremy Uppenborn, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Given that the season for irrigation is over, Uppenborn said the ministry does not plan to regulate water use in the region.

