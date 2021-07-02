Drop-in vaccination clinic in Penticton from Sunday to Tuesday

The clinic will be set up across from the food court at Cherry Lane

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

For people who haven’t had their first shot yet, Interior Health is hosting a drop-in immunization clinic in Penticton.

Anyone who has not received their first dose, born in 2009 or earlier, can walk up, register and get their first shot, no advance appointment necessary.

The clinic will be set out at Cherry Lane Mall, across from the food court and run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 4 to July 6.

According to the BC CDC, the Penticton local health area including Kaleden and Naramata is currently sitting at 75 per cent of people with their first dose.

People can also get their first dose by visiting an immunization clinic or by appointment.

To get a second dose, people need to book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent eight weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, calling 1‑833‑838‑2323 or visiting a Service BC office.

