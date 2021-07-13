Drop-in Penticton vaccination clinic offering first and second doses

The clinic is again at Cherry Lane mall July 16, 17

The drop-in vaccination clinic is back at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton on July 16 and 17.

The clinic will be for anyone aged 12 and older who has not yet received their first dose of the vaccine, or for second dose for those who have had their first dose more than 49 days ago.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be set up across from the food court in the mall, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

People can also get their first dose by dropping in at any other immunization clinic or by appointment.

To get a second dose at other clinics, please book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent seven weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

To learn about B.C.’s Restart Plan and COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covid

