Drop-in first-dose vaccination clinic in Nelson June 24

A drop-in vaccination clinic will be held in Nelson on June 24. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will make a stop in Nelson on June 24 for anyone who has not yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the Nelson area will be able to walk in, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Location: Hall Street Plaza at Hall Street and Baker Street

Time: Thursday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: People in the Nelson area who are born in 2009 or earlier and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.

