Drop-in COVID vaccine clinic every Wednesday in Ashcroft

A COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinic is being held every Wednesday at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Centre for anyone who has not received their first dose of the vaccine, or has waited more than 28 days for their second dose. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

Drop-in vaccine clinic in Ashcroft

Every Wednesday through Sept. 29, Interior Health will be holding a drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre (not at the medical clinic).

The vaccine clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) on Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29. There will also be a clinic on Thursday, Sept. 16 (same hours).

The clinics are for anyone aged 12 and older who has not received their first vaccination, or who has received only one vaccination, 28 days or more earlier.

For a list of all other vaccine clinics in the Interior Health region — including clinics in 100 Mile, Kamloops, Lillooet, and Merritt — go to https://bit.ly/3BB45kC.

School bus stop change in Cache Creek

Parents should note that the Cache Creek Community Hall is no longer being used as a school bus stop. Buses that used to stop there will now be stopping at Cache Creek Elementary. Any questions or comments should be directed to the SD74 Transportation Department at (250) 453-9151, ext. 217.

Ashcroft Legion AGM

Ashcroft Legion Branch #113 will be holding its AGM on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Legion building on Brink Street. COVID-19 protocols will apply: masks must be worn and physical distancing will be expected.

Terry Fox Run

Don’t forget about the annual Terry Fox Run, coming up on Sunday, Sept. 19. This year’s run will once again be virtual, with participants choosing how and where they take part to run, walk, bike, or skate to raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation.

For more information, to register, or to purchase a 2021 Terry Fox Run commemorative shirt, go to www.terryfox.org.

Loon Lake AGM

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is holding its AGM in October. Due to COVID-19, the LLCRAS has not been able to collect membership dues in person. Anyone who has not yet paid, but would like to vote in the upcoming election of officers and directors, can visit https://loonlakecommunity.ca/join-llcras/. New members can also join here.

You can also pay your LLCRAS dues at any community hall function by visiting the membership table, or by sending a cheque, payable to LLCRAS, to 1705 Loon Lake Road, Cache Creek, B.C. V0K 1H1. A single one-year adult membership is $10; a family membership is $20.

Lost and found

It was a great summer of activities at the Ashcroft HUB, and a great pile of personal items was left behind by users. If you think that you or your child lost something at the HUB, stop by and check out their lost and found table.

Spences Bridge TELUS service

TELUS is in the process of contacting customers with a Spences Bridge address, regarding the service outage in August. They will be giving anyone with a Spences Bridge address who lost phone/internet service the entire month of August for free.

The team leader is confident that 80 to 90 per cent of customers have been accounted for. If you have not been contacted, please send a message to Steve Rice, or drop your details (name, address, phone number) off at his farm or at The Packing House.

Crisis line volunteers needed

Do you want to make a a difference? The Interior Crisis Line is looking for volunteer responders to answer crisis line calls.

There will be training sessions provided this fall. If you would like to join the team, or want more information, call Evan at (250) 302-9232, email evan.pantanetti@cmhacariboo.org, or call CMHA at (250) 392-8220.

Community events funding

The Province is now accepting applications to support B.C.-based events through the new Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund. The Government of B.C. is providing up to $12.9 million in one-time grants to eligible event organizers to support their efforts to resume safely.

Grant amounts for each event will be up to 20 per cent of the total event budget, to a maximum of $250,000 per application.

Eligible events include sport, arts and culture events, community celebrations, agricultural fairs, rodeos, and exhibitions. Applications submitted by organizations will be required to demonstrate local or regional support and show the economic and social benefits for the community.

Applications are being accepted until Oct. 1, 2021, for eligible events that take place between July 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. Organizations are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. Eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages, and promotion.

For more information, or to apply, go to https://bit.ly/3BECJdp.

Taking Care of Business

Community Futures has a great fall line-up of free workshops and Lunch-n-Learn sessions for small business owners and non-profit organizations. On Sept. 14 (noon to 1:30 p.m.) you can learn about “Moving Your Business Towards Automation” and tools that make daily tasks faster and easier, such as Cloud Computing, Customer Relationship Management, and Inventory Audit Management. Participants will learn about incorporating automation tools into their organization, and the pros and cons of each tool.

Are you thinking about selling your business? Then you won’t want to miss the two-part “Planning A Successful Succession” Lunch-n-Learn on Sept. 16 and 17 (noon to 1:30 p.m. each day). Participants will walk through the key stages of preparing to sell a business, and learn about opportunities and resources available to assist you every step of the way.

Directors of non-profit organizations should make note of the four-part “Planning Your NPO’s Future” series (Sept. 21, 23, 28, and 30, 9 to 10:30 a.m. each day). John Singleton will help you plan the future of your non-profit and ensure its success. You can brainstorm your ideas and plans, be ready for potential challenges, and learn tools that will help you stay on track throughout the year.

For more information, to see the full line-up of sessions, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3zN9Riu.

