Drop-in at pop-up vaccination clinics in the South Okanagan

The clinics will run on certain dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 24

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 24, Interior Health will be holding pop-up vaccination clinics across the South Okanagan.

The clinics are for anyone born in 2009 or earlier who hasn’t had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses are available for anyone who has waited 28 days since they received their first dose.

Anyone can walk up, register and get their shots without needing to book an appointment.

READ ALSO: South Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The first clinics will run on Aug. 31 in Penticton and Oliver. The Penticton clinic will be set up at Gyro Park on Main Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In Oliver, the clinic will be set up outside of Oliver Eats on Station Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Sept. 1 and 2, there will be a clinic set up from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre.

Sept. 10, 17 and 24 will see a clinic set up outside the Canadian Tire in Penticton from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For those who are unable to make one of the drop-in days, Interior Health is still accepting appointments for vaccinations.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, call 1‑833‑838‑2323 or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book your appointment.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News