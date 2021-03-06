Drone owner offering reward after components stolen from his vehicle in Nanaimo

A Nanaimo man is offering a $300 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who broke into his SUV and stole components from his drone. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo man is offering a reward for the return of key parts to his drone that were stolen during a recent vehicle break-in.

The theft occurred sometime Feb. 15 from his SUV that was parked in the 2500 block of Departure Bay Road.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the vehicle owner told police he had inadvertently left the controller and batteries for the drone, various keys, change and other small items in his vehicle overnight.

The victim is offering a private reward of $300 for information the leads to the location of the stolen items and to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the theft. The reward is being offered by the owner and will be managed by the owner, not the RCMP.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-5708.

