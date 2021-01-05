Driving-related incidents top among Kitimat RCMP weekly reports

Every week, the Kitimat RCMP publishes a list of several of the calls they responded to that week. Here’s the report from Nov. 26 to Dec. 16.

Intoxicated Residents

On Thursday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a complaint of a man passed out near the overpass on Kingfisher Avenue. Officers arrived and found a heavily intoxicated man, who was taken to Kitimat General Hospital in an ambulance. The caller reported that the man was still passed out when police followed up and a second man was located. The second man did not appear to be in medical distress, but was outside, shivering and intoxicated. He was taken back to Kitimat RCMP cells to sober up as he was unable to care for himself. The man wasn’t able to provide a sober adult who could care for him and was released several hours later.

Caring for Elders

On Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., the Kitimat RCMP received a complaint of suspected elder abuse. Officers went to the residence and spoke with all those involved. The older citizen was in good spirits and had no concerns and was receiving adequate medical care. The subject of complaint informed police that a new caregiver had already been sorted out to help ensure proper care continued.

Found drugs

On Sunday, Nov. 29 at 9 a.m., officers responded to a possible domestic violence situation in progress. The dispute was determined to be verbal, however both individuals involved had outstanding warrants and were arrested. During the arrest officers saw a number of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia out in the open of the residence. They issued a search warrant and the residence was searched for additional drugs. Police located heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, additional drug paraphernalia, as well as a prohibited weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

Lost woman

On Monday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m., police received a call about a woman knocking on random doors in the Albatross Apartments. Police arrived and found the woman on a park bench nearby. She stated she had been looking for someone, but couldn’t remember where they were. The woman was known to police and was safely taken back to the care of her roommate.

Prohibited driver

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Lahakas Blvd. The driver was discovered to be a prohibited driver and was subsequently arrested. The driver was released on a promise to appear and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Drug-impaired driver

On Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., police were conducting routine patrols in Kitamaat Village, when they noticed a heavy smell of cannabis coming from a vehicle, and a lit cigarette thrown from the driver-side window. After briefly following the vehicle and noticing the smell persisted, they conducted a traffic stop. The driver admitted to smoking cannabis just prior and was read the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) demand. The driver performed poorly on the SFST test and was determined to be impaired. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

Intoxicated driver

On Thursday, Dec. 3 at 12:30 a.m., an officer ran police checks on a vehicle quickly accelerating on Kingfisher Blvd. The police checks showed that the registered owner had an invalid driver’s license, so they conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious that the driver might be impaired and the driver was detained for investigation of impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver failed the screening device test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and received a 30-day vehicle impound.

Indecent visitor

On December 5, police responded to a report of a man who had urinated on someone’s apartment door then left the area. Police found the man, who was arrested for mischief. Police also determined he had failed to comply with court ordered conditions, so he was released with updated conditions and a court date.

Checking in

On December 6, Kitimat RCMP received a report of a possible suicidal person. Police were able to find the man and conduct a Mental Health Assessment, determining that the man was not suicidal and had someone caring for him.

Breaking it up

On December 7, Kitimat RCMP responded to a disturbance. Once there, police found out no physical altercations had occurred and the people involved had just been arguing. The parties were both separated for the night to ensure no further issues.

Accidental call

On December 8, Kitimat RCMP responded to an abandoned 9-1-1 call. Police arrived and confirmed the call was made accidentally, and that all parties were safe and did not require police or medical assistance.

Suspicious vehicle

On December 10, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parking and idling in a parking lot for several hours. Police went to the car and spoke with the man, who was alone in the car. He told police he was tired and had been sleeping. Police checked him out, and learned the man had a warrant for his arrest. Police executed the warrant and the male was released with a new court date.

Traffic safety

On December 11, shortly before 1:30 p.m., Kitimat RCMP responded to a report of a woman dancing in the Haisla Blvd and Lahakas Blvd. intersection. The caller was concerned for the woman’s safety as it was busy with traffic. Police arrived and took the woman in under the Mental Health Act, subsequently taking her to the hospital where she was released into their care.

Intoxicated man

On December 11 just before 9:30 p.m., police received a call about a man banging on the door of a local business in the City Centre area. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man who was asked to leave the area multiple times but kept returning. The man was arrested in order to stop him from returning, as there was no one available to care for him. The man was released once he was able to care for himself.

Domestic assault

On December 12 just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Police learned that an assault occurred and arrested a man who was released on conditions and with a court date.

Suspected intoxicated driver

On December 13 just before noon, Kitimat RCMP received a report of a man who appeared to be very intoxicated while pumping gas. The caller was concerned the man was driving while intoxicated. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, noting that the driver was a woman and the intoxicated man was the passenger. Police obtained a roadside breath sample from the woman which determined she did not have any alcohol in her system.

Prohibited driver

On December 13 at 4:15 p.m., a Kitimat RCMP member conducted a traffic stop and determined the vehicle’s driver was prohibited from driving. The driver was released with a court appearance and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Wanted for arrest

On December 14 just before 10 a.m., police responded to a report that a woman had thrown a pumpkin at her neighbor because of an argument. Police arrested the woman and further found out she had several warrants for her arrest. Police executed the warrant and the woman was released with a date to attend court.

Winter driving safety

On December 15, Kitimat RCMP responded to various vehicle collisions due to the heavy snowfall and poor road conditions. No one was seriously injured. Kitimat RCMP would like to remind people to slow down and maintain a safe distance during poor road conditions.

Missing children

On December 16 at 4 p.m., Kitimat RCMP received a report of two missing children who had not come home after school. Police simultaneously received another call from a city bus driver who reported two children with the same description on his bus. Police went to the bus’ location, confirmed they were the same children, and transported them to their residence.

