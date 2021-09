Drive BC is reporting foggy conditions along Highway 19A on the morning of Sept. 22. Screen capture from Drive BC traffic camera.

Drive BC indicates fog patches along Highway 19A between Oyster River and Campbell River

Drivers are being warned of fog patches this morning along Highway 19A.

Drive BC has indicated there are fog patches between Catherwood Road in Oyster River and the end of Highway 19A in Campbell River for about 24 kilometres.

Drivers are being encouraged to exercise caution.

