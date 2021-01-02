Heavy snow is seen falling on Hwy 5 near the Britton Creek Rest Area. (DriveBC)

Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Heavy snow is currently falling on Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt

  • Jan. 2, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Drivers take heed; heavy snow is falling on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory between Exit 202 and Exit 256 for approx. 55 kilometres.

They describe limited visibility due to heavy snowfall.

“Travellers are advised to please exercise caution when travelling and consider alternate plans. Prepare for potential delays, and watch for crews,” stated DriveBC in an announcement Jan. 2, at 4:25 p.m.

The next update by DriveBC is expected at 8 p.m. PST.

READ MORE: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

Â 

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Keremeos Review

Previous story
Eagle Valley News Year In Review 2020: May
Next story
RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

Just Posted

Most Read