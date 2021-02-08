Drivers urged to use caution near on Hwy 1 between Chilliwack and Hope

DriveBC said there have been reports of multiple vehicle incidents on the highway

Highway 1 as Herrling Island heading towards Hope around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. (DriveBC Highway Camera)

Drivers are reminded to drive carefully on Highway 1 this morning, as snow around the Fraser Valley has made conditions more challenging than usual.

DriveBC tweeted that there have been multiple vehicles incidents near Herrling Island on the highway, largely due to the icy weather.

ðŸ”º #BCHwy1 – Reports of multiple vehicle incidents in the #HerrlingIsland area of the Fraser Valley. Icey sections affecting traffic and heavy delays are being experienced. Consider an alternate route and drive with extreme caution. Crews en route to assist. #HopeBC #ChilliwackðŸ”º pic.twitter.com/gdyXat4e3J — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 8, 2021

At least one vehicle was reported to be in the ditch near the Peters Road exit.

#BCHwy1 – RCMP report of an EB vehicle in the right ditch just west of Peters Rd. Exit 151. #ChilliwackBC #HopeBC @EAMOperations pic.twitter.com/9HcM54eBDz — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) February 8, 2021

Conditions on the highways near and past Hope are slippery with ice and compact snow. Drivers are reminded to use caution, and to expect heavy delays.

