Highway 1 as Herrling Island heading towards Hope around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. (DriveBC Highway Camera)

Drivers urged to use caution near on Hwy 1 between Chilliwack and Hope

DriveBC said there have been reports of multiple vehicle incidents on the highway

  • Feb. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Drivers are reminded to drive carefully on Highway 1 this morning, as snow around the Fraser Valley has made conditions more challenging than usual.

DriveBC tweeted that there have been multiple vehicles incidents near Herrling Island on the highway, largely due to the icy weather.

At least one vehicle was reported to be in the ditch near the Peters Road exit.

Conditions on the highways near and past Hope are slippery with ice and compact snow. Drivers are reminded to use caution, and to expect heavy delays.

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agassiz-Harrison Observer

Previous story
Phase 1 of upgrades at Nechako Valley fairgrounds now complete
Next story
Williams Lake looking to expand summer day camp options

Just Posted

Most Read