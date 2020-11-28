Drivers taken to hospital after T-bone crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Convertible and hatchback collided at Oliver Road on Saturday afternoon, impacting traffic

Two drivers were taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a hatchback and a convertible collided on the old Island Highway at Oliver Road on Saturday afternoon. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Two motorists were taken to hospital after a crash on the old Island Highway this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to Highway 19A, at Oliver Road on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. after a hatchback and a convertible collided.

There were injuries and people were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, said Jason Battie of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

“Two drivers were taken away with undetermined injuries … it was a T-bone accident,” Battie said.

Both northbound lanes on the old Island Highway were blocked, but traffic continued to move slowly on and off of Oliver Road as crews cleared the scene.

There were 24 crashes at the old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection in 2019 according to ICBC statistics, the 16th-most among Nanaimo intersections. There have been 143 crashes at that intersection over the past five years between 2015-19.

#TrafficAlert: car accident on highway in #Nanaimo off North Town Centre. Traffic slow northbound. pic.twitter.com/6kA64JYq3j — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) November 28, 2020

