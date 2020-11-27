Drivers taken to hospital after head-on crash on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road

A sport utility vehicle and a Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools work van crashed on Bowen Road near the intersection with Caspers Way this afternoon. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two drivers were taken to hospital after a head-on crash on Bowen Road this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bowen Road and Caspers Way at about 1:30 p.m. after a sport-utility vehicle collided with a Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools work van.

Crews said the two drivers were transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

Bowen Road’s southbound lanes were blocked as crews cleared the scene.

There were two crashes at Bowen and Caspers in 2019 and 17 over the five years from 2015-19, according to ICBC data.

