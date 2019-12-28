Drivers suffering from long waits at border crossings into U.S.

Drivers headed to the U.S. for the weekend are in for a bit of a wait at the border crossings. All of the local routes into the states are currently suffering from congestion.

The Sumas Crossing in Abbotsford has the shortest wait time at 45 minutes as of 2 p.m., according to ezbordercrossing.com. The Nexus lane is closed.

The Aldergrove Crossing is listing a wait time of an hour as of 1 p.m. The Peace Arch Crossing wait time is twice that at two hours as of 1 p.m., but for drivers with a Nexus pass, it will only be 15 minutes.