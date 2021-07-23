Drivers should expect delays on Hilchey Road

Watermain project to have more of an effect on traffic as work continues

Drivers on Hilchey Road should expect delays. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River is asking drivers to be aware of delays on Hilchey Road related to the watermain upgrade project.

“The watermain project on Hilchey Road will have more of an effect on traffic as construction progresses,” says a release from the city.

Drivers should expect delays as the contractor installs the new watermain and service connections to neighbourhood residences. People are encouraged to allow for extra time to get to destinations in the area.

“Thank you for driving carefully, and for your patience as we complete this required work.”

More information is available at the city website.

RELATED: City of Campbell River sees $120-million in construction starts in 2020

Delays expected in south Campbell River as sewers are upgraded

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror