Drivers report tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Drivers are reporting a tractor-trailer has flipped near Yellow Lake on Highway 3A.
At this time Drive BC is not reporting a major event on the road. A witness reported that the truck rolled off the highway and traffic is able to move through slowly.
The accident is reported to have occurred at about 3 p.m. on a sharp curve.
Follow The Spotlight for details as they are available.
To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.
andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.