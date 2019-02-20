Drivers report tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Witnesses say truck rolled off the road and traffic can move slowly

The underside of the truck is close to the road and visible to passing drivers. Photo: Facebook

Drivers are reporting a tractor-trailer has flipped near Yellow Lake on Highway 3A.

At this time Drive BC is not reporting a major event on the road. A witness reported that the truck rolled off the highway and traffic is able to move through slowly.

The accident is reported to have occurred at about 3 p.m. on a sharp curve.

Follow The Spotlight for details as they are available.

