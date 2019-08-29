Drivers injured in Nanaimo Parkway crash

Two drivers were hurt after a Toyota Prius and a Ford Escape collided at the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road on Thursday just before 9 p.m. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Drivers of two vehicles were injured in a crash tonight on the Nanaimo Parkway.

Emergency crews were called to the parkway’s Northfield Road intersection just before 9 p.m. Thursday after a Ford Escape and a Toyota Prius collided.

A witness said the SUV had been turning left from the parkway onto Northfield and the car was travelling northbound on the parkway, through the intersection, when the accident happened. The witness said it appeared that both drivers sustained injuries and that a passenger in the car wasn’t hurt. Emergency crews on scene confirmed that the patients had been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident blocked left-turn access to Northfield.

