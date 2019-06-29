Drivers hurt as two pickups crash on Comox Road

Accident happened near Machleary Street in Nanaimo on Saturday morning

Two Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks collided Saturday on Comox Street at the intersection with Machleary and Wall streets. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Drivers of two pickup trucks were taken to hospital after a crash in Nanaimo this morning.

Two Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks collided along Comox Road at the intersection of Machleary Street and Wall Street on Saturday just before 11 a.m.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service was on scene and fire personnel said the drivers of the two pickups, who were the only occupants of the vehicles, were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown, non-life-threatening injuries.

The trucks were both heading eastbound, towards the downtown, when the accident occurred.

Traffic heading along Comox Road in that direction was detoured onto Machleary Street while crews cleared the scene.

