Drivers beware: heavy snowfall warning for mountain passes

Prolonged snowfall to dump up to 30 cm on upper elevations

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Boundary-Kootenay areas.

It says we can expect heavy snowfall— up to 20-30 cm of snow— on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A strong frontal system that’s dumped rain on lower elevations is also giving snow to the highway passes.

Light snow will become heavier this evening and will continue into Tuesday afternoon, before finally tapering off to a few flurries early Tuesday evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

The weather service is warning drivers to adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.