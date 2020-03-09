Drivers advised of Tuesday traffic change on Trail bridge

Westbound side of the bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday

Traffic may be slowed in downtown Trail on Tuesday when the city’s annual light maintenance is underway on the bridge.

For most of the day, on March 10, a work crew will be performing an inspection on the decorative lights that are installed on the arches of the Victoria Street Bridge.

The job will start at 7:00 a.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the nature of this work, the city will be required to temporarily close the westbound side of the bridge.

Two-way traffic will share one side of the bridge.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey the posted signage and to take extra caution while travelling over the crossing.

The city will provide an update if the inspection will continue on Wednesday, March 11.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Trail’s Public Works Department at 250.364.0840.

