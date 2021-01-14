Driver without a licence ticketed after hitting and injuring jogger in Nanaimo

A driver in Nanaimo was ticketed for not having a valid B.C. driver’s licence after colliding with a jogger who was sent to hospital with serious injuries. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP are investigating after a woman out jogging was injured when she was struck by a motor vehicle earlier this week in Nanaimo.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Estevan and Departure Bay roads. Police, firefighters and paramedics attended.

The 22-year-old victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Investigators, who spoke with several witnesses and the 43-year-old driver who remained at the scene and co-operated with police, were told that, prior to the collision, the victim had been jogging southbound along Departure Bay Road. Police say the jogger was running across Estevan Road in the direction of the old Island Highway when she was struck by a Volkswagen Golf that was attempting to turn left onto Estevan from Departure Bay Road.

The victim was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Alcohol and drugs have been ruled out on part of the driver and victim.

Investigators examined a number of factors that may have contributed to the collision, including weather, road and lighting conditions, actions of the driver and that of the victim.

The driver was issued with a violation ticket for operating a motor vehicle without a valid B.C. drivers licence and her vehicle was towed from the scene.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-1316.

Nanaimo News Bulletin