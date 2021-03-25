The damaged vehicle that Saanich police say drove away from a hit and run on Wednesday. (Photo: Saanich police)

Driver with heavily damaged vehicle stopped by Saanich police after hit and run

Police issue 90-day prohibition and criminal charges are pending

  • Mar. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Saanich police arrested a driver Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of a heavily damaged vehicle.

A tweet from the Saanich police’s traffic safety unit shows the black vehicle they say fled a hit and run in Victoria, even though police found the vehicle with the front driver-side tire bent practically sideways.

Saanich police say they found the driver thanks to calls from the public.

A 90-day prohibition was served and criminal charges are pending.

