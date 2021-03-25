Driver with heavily damaged vehicle stopped by Saanich police after hit and run

Saanich police arrested a driver Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of a heavily damaged vehicle.
A tweet from the Saanich police’s traffic safety unit shows the black vehicle they say fled a hit and run in Victoria, even though police found the vehicle with the front driver-side tire bent practically sideways.
A driver was arrested this afternoon when our officers intercepted their vehicle following a hit & run in Victoria. This was thanks to calls from the public. The vehicle was still being driven with the damage done below. A 90-day prohibition was served & criminal charges pending. pic.twitter.com/8V4BmKRveV
— Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) March 25, 2021
Saanich police say they found the driver thanks to calls from the public.
A 90-day prohibition was served and criminal charges are pending.
