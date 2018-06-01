Driver unhurt in rollover crash south of Nanaimo

Accident happened on Nanaimo River Road on Friday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

A driver was unhurt following a rollover car crash on Nanaimo River Road on Friday night.

The single-vehicle accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. near McLean Road, and Extension Volunteer Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP were called to the scene.

The Toyota Corolla had been travelling northeast when it crashed, rolled over and came to rest right side up.

Firefighters said the driver, who was the only occupant, was shaken up by the accident but had been checked over by paramedics and did not require further medical attention.

The 911 call initially came in with the wrong street name, and Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance, responded to a location on Nanaimo Lakes Road.

