Driver taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash near VGH

One woman was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash near the Victoria General Hospital Sunday.
Shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 17, a white Mitsubishi SUV went off the road and rolled at Helmcken Road and Holland Avenue.
Saanich police and ambulance crews attended the scene. The female driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Saanich Police Department said alcohol and drugs aren’t considered factors in the crash.
