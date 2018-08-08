Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to Wentworth and Wallace streets on Wednesday afternoon after a rollover accident involving a Fiat 500. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Driver taken to hospital after rolling subcompact in downtown Nanaimo

Police say drugs and alcohol may have been a factor

A man was taken to hospital after a rollover accident in downtown Nanaimo this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance responded to Wallace and Wentworth streets around 3:45 p.m. after a Fiat 500 ended up on its side on the sidewalk in front of a parking lot.

According to police on scene, it appears the car struck the curb and went north, hit the other curb and went up and over. The man was pinned in the car initially, but was extricated by firefighters.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance with a head injury and some other minor injuries, and was conscious.

Drugs and alcohol may have been a contributing factor, said police.

