Driver survives car wreck along Nanaimo’s Bowen Road

Nanaimo RCMP officers, with assistance from firefighters, investigate a car wreck on Bowen Road near Ashlar Avenue in the early-morning hours Monday. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A driver is expected to be OK after a rolling and wrecking her small car in the wee hours this morning.

A woman who had been driving eastbound on Bowen Road went off the side of the road, crashed into a utility pole and rolled her Ford Fiesta, which came to rest upside-down in the middle of the street.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the scene near Ashlar Avenue a little after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews on scene said a woman was taken to hospital with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries.

Local resident Gary Barnier was at the intersection of Bowen and Wall Street when he heard the crash.

“It was like three accidents in one, it sounded like, from down there…” he said. “I thought there’d be more cars involved.”

Barnier said he hurried up the road and found that a woman was already out of the car and was sitting nearby being consoled. He said it was his understanding that she had fallen asleep at the wheel.

RCMP were continuing to investigate the crash and didn’t have further information at the scene. Bowen was closed in both directions.

