Driver strikes two vehicles in Sooke

A driver of a jeep collided with two vehicles in Sooke on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m., when the driver struck two cars before leaving the scene in the the 2300 block of Otter Point Road.

Police say the driver fled the scene at a “high speed rate.”

No injuries were reported.

Sooke RCMP later located the woamn driver and completed an investigation for impaired driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

