Single vehicle accident overnight has left building requiring temporary beams to stabilize structure

Tables and chairs inside The Nook Coffee and Tea are toppled after a single vehicle accident resulted in a crash that came through the Quadra Street side of the building at the corner of Hillside Avenue. Arnold Lim/BLACK PRESS

An overnight crash has left The Nook Coffee and Tea on the corner of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue, with significant damage.

A single vehicle accident late Sunday evening left the structure requiring temporary beams to help stabilize the building.

On Monday morning, debris – including broken glass, exterior bricks, tables and chairs – was strewn inside the cafe which was closed to the public.

More to come.