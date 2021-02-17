Driver seriously injured in Highway 97B collision near Salmon Arm

Police respond to three collisions on morning of Feb. 16

A driver was transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97B near the Black Road intersection.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at approximately 9 a.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP say a Toyota Camry was travelling south on the highway when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane where it struck the passenger side of a northbound SUV. The driver of the Camry, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was taken by ambulance to the Salmon Arm airport and then air lifted to Royal Inland Hospital. Police said the driver sustained serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with minor injuries.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

While emergency personnel were responding to the Black Road incident, a second collision took place in the 1200 block of 97B. This incident involved a single-vehicle losing control, crossing the centre line and hitting a sign post before coming to rest in a ditch. Police said the driver was unharmed.

On the same morning police attended another collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Kault Hill, in which a single-vehicle lost control on ice-covered roads and came to rest in a ditch. The driver was no injured.

