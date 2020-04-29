Driver seriously injured in crash in Nanaimo, transported to Victoria hospital

A 22-year-old Nanaimo woman was injured in crash at Third Street and Jingle Pot Road

A 22-year-old Nanaimo woman is being treated in Victoria for serious injuries she sustained when her car went off the road in Nanaimo Tuesday. (File photo)

A 22-year-old woman from Nanaimo was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuries after her car went off the road Tuesday.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jingle Pot Road and Third Street.

According to police, witnesses who stopped to help the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, told investigators the Honda was eastbound on Third Street, when the driver lost control. The vehicle ended up in a ditch on the side of the roadway.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded.

The woman was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and later transported to hospital in Victoria.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours while investigators examined the scene.

Speed and weather conditions are considered to be contributing factors in the crash and the car was towed and will be subject to a mechanical inspection. The investigation is continuing.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin