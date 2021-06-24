Driver sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run in Abbotsford that killed pedestrian

Emergency crews were on the scene of a hit-and-run on Highway 11 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Oct. 17, 2019. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

A man who drove away after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Abbotsford in October 2019 has received a nine-month conditional sentence.

Surjit Sidhu, 71, also received an 18-month driving ban during sentencing June 18 in Abbotsford provincial court.

A conditional sentence means Sidhu will not serve jail time but must abide by court-ordered conditions.

Sidhu previously pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to stop at an accident causing death.

The collision took place Oct. 17, 2019 just after 6 a.m. on Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) near Clayburn Road.

Police at the time said that a man in his 50s was struck by a southbound vehicle that drove away.

The pedestrian died on the scene. His name has not been released.

At 1 p.m. that day, police indicated that the suspect vehicle had been located and seized and the driver had been arrested.

Sidhu was charged in June 2020.

