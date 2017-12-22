Driver sacrifices vehicle to road rage

On Dec. 9 at 3:20 p.m., Chase RCMP were advised of a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately one kilometre west of Chase. Investigating officers responded and determined a white GMC Sierra attempted to pass a brown Honda Civic on the right-hand shoulder. As the vehicles passed they struck each other, causing minor damage. The driver of the GMC truck was issued a violation ticket for ‘pass on right.’ Both drivers were warned about aggressive driving as it appeared this was a culmination of a road-rage incident.

‘Small ticket’ thefts

On Dec. 9 at 4 a.m. Chase RCMP received a report of a theft occurring in the 200 block of Arbutus in Chase. The homeowner had found suspects in their RV parked on the property. Upon being discovered, the suspects fled, stealing binoculars.

On Dec. 9 at 8:15 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of another break and enter on Arbutus Place, this one in the 1000 block. Sometime overnight suspects entered an unlocked basement suite and stole a pair of men’s shoes from the entryway. Investigating officers also found a neighbour’s vehicle with the door ajar. It is believed the same suspects rummaged through the vehicle taking several items.

On Dec. 16 at 10:10 a.m. Chase RCMP received a report of a theft that had occurred at a residence in the 800 block of Thompson Avenue. Suspects entered the backyard and stole a brass clock from the deck area of the property.

Break-in

On Dec. 7, Chase RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a residence in the 200 block of Brooke Drive. The residence had been left unoccupied for approximately seven days and when the owner returned, they found the residence had been broken into. Suspects stole a television and laptop computer.

Boozy crash

On Dec. 17 at 5:15 p.m., Chase RCMP responded to a report of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately five kilometres west of Chase. Investigation determined a brown 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was travelling east when it crossed the center line, colliding with a westbound tractor trailer unit. BC Ambulance responded and treated occupants at the scene for minor injuries. Some occupants of the Cavalier fled the scene before police arrived. Alcohol is considered to be a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision are asked to call the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.

Assault

On Dec. 5 at 8:35 p.m., Chase RCMP responded to a report of an assault with weapon occurring at a residence on Arnouse Lane in Lee Creek. A male swung a knife at another male, narrowly missing the man’s neck and head. Police responded and a 49-year-old man was arrested for assault with a weapon. The accused was held in custody to appear before a judge the following day. He has since been released from custody on bail.

Gas rupture

On Dec. 12 around noon, Chase RCMP responded to a request to assist the Chase Fire Department and Fortis Gas as a gas line was ruptured behind the Underwood Hotel in Chase. A skid steer loader was removing earth when it struck a gas line that was near the surface of the ground but above the adjacent pavement. Local businesses and residences were evacuated as a precaution until the line was fixed.

Life saved

On Nov. 24 at approximately 7 p.m., Chase RCMP responded to a residence in the Pritchard area. Upon arrival they found a male had locked himself in a work shed on the property. After several minutes, officers heard noises that gave concern for the man’s safety. Members gained entry, breaking through a locked door, and found the man had attempted to take his own life by hanging. Members removed a rope from the man’s neck and administered first aid until arrival of BC Ambulance. The man was taken to hospital where he recovered from his injuries and was released several days later.

Checkpoints

On Dec.2, Chase RCMP participated in the Provincial Impaired Driving Enforcement Day by conducting checkpoints in the detachment area. One driver was issued a 24 hour driver’s licence suspension after a ‘warn’ result from a Roadside Screening Device. Numerous verbal warnings were issued for various minor Motor Vehicle Act regulation offences.