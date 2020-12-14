Driver runs away from highway crash in Lantzville

No serious injuries in rear-ender involving two cars Sunday afternoon

Emergency crews on scene at a crash on the Island Highway at Ware Road on Sunday. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A crash on the Island Highway in Lantzville was a hit-and-run, literally.

Emergency services were called to Highway 19 at Ware Road at about 3 p.m. Sunday to find a collision involving two cars. Both vehicles had been heading northbound when a Toyota’s front end crashed into the back end of a Tesla.

Investigators were told that the man driving the Toyota ran from the scene in a southbound direction, say RCMP.

Police say the Toyota was not stolen and was registered to an owner in Victoria.

Crews on scene said there were no injuries, though police say the driver of the Tesla reported some pain. A dog in the Tesla appeared none the worse for wear.

The investigation is continuing.

The Island Highway-Ware Road intersection is Lantzville’s third-most-dangerous, according to ICBC crash statistics. There were 12 crashes at that intersection in 2019 and 48 during the five-year period from 2015-19.

READ ALSO: New ICBC data details Nanaimo intersections with the most crashes

